Gainesville group “Let’s Talk Climate” searches for ways to stop global warming

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the weather continuing to heat up outside a group of Alachua County residents joined together to create climate strategies.

A group called “Let’s Talk Climate” met at the Temple Shir Shalom in Gainesville. Their goal was to learn all about the strategies people can use on a daily basis to save planet earth from extreme warming by using a climate simulator.

“To help people understand what the climate crisis is but more importantly that the time to act was actually 30 years ago, but the next best time to act is right now. So this game will help people understand that and our hope is they’ll take what they learn and bring it out into their community,” said organizer Ellen Siegel.

They’ll be hosting concerts and informational sessions in the future to get the word out about the real dangers of global warming.

