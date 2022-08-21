Gainesville man arrested for the sexual battery of a homeless woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 46-year-old William Gibbons was arrested last night by Gainesville police for the sexual battery of a homeless woman.

According to the department’s reports, the victim said he threatened to rape her, then proceeded to grab, strangle, and burn her.

Officers say Gibbons also had his 22-month-old child with him during the assault.

Gibbons is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of attempted sexual battery. His bond is set at $130,000.

