Gainesville man arrested for the sexual battery of a homeless woman

46-year-old William Gibbons was arrested last night by Gainesville police for the sexual battery of a homeless woman.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
According to the department’s reports, the victim said he threatened to rape her, then proceeded to grab, strangle, and burn her.

Officers say Gibbons also had his 22-month-old child with him during the assault.

Gibbons is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of attempted sexual battery. His bond is set at $130,000.

