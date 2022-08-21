Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s never too early to prep for hurricane season and although the season has been quiet up until now, it’s only a matter of time before there is some trouble in the tropics.

WCJB TV20 and participating ace hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season.

Today we’re at ACE Hardware in Bronson because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies.

Whether you’re looking for large tools like chain saws, shovels, tarps, plastic sheeting and generators or smaller, simple items such as tie downs, ropes, ratchet straps, buckets, batteries and flashlights you can find them all at your local ACE hardware store.

Check out our hurricane supplies list below and download your own copy to print out, or keep on your phone so you don’t forget anything you might need.

So stick with ACE hardware to keep you prepared and with WCJB TV20 to keep you safe and informed this hurricane season.

While 2022 might have started off slow, you don’t want to get caught as a storm may approach at any time during this season. So be prepared now because this is the time you need to get ready.

