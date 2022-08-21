Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in.

When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds.

Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles, which contained 3 juveniles. The teens were free to go after the police gathered their information.

Police were unable to locate the possible scene of the shooting nor a firearm.

Mayor Guinn returned to the scene the next day to search for any evidence in the daylight, where he found two of the teens from the traffic stop searching in the area.

Guinn called the police, who brought a metal detector and found a gun that may have been connected with the shooting.

