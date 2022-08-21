Two Dixie County Dems duking it out for District 2 BOCC nomination

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - With Primary Elections on Tuesday, two Dixie County Democrats are running against one another to take over the county’s District 2 seat.

Jaffry “Big Jeff” Crawl is a retired correctional officer with roots in Dixie County. Crawl is running against Middle School teacher Robert Donet for the nomination.

Both men agree that flooding issues in District 2 and the county need to be addressed. Donet was hit particularly hard last year.

“I never thought I’d run for politics but last year it flooded really really badly out here and since we’ve been here since 2009 not a ditch has been dug nothing. We are supposed to be in zone X and a good portion of our property flooded,” said Donet.

Crawl says that flooding can be best fixed when the county buys new equipment.

“We have to upgrade out equipment to maintain the drainage system once the drainage system gets in we have to maintain them. we have to get grants and use those grants in the right way,” said Crawl.

Donet says his experience as a teacher has taught him how to prepare for a position as commissioner.

“I’m used too talking about unpleasant subjects and I do research. i like to be prepared for my lessons, so that’s how I would run the county,” said Donet.

Crawl wants his constituents to be able to come up with solutions for issues when they arise.

“I’ve met people talked to different people listened to their concerns. I even tell them sometimes if you have a problem, come with a solution because your solution might be better than mine,” said Crawl.

Campaign contributions

Jaffry Crawl, $1,075

Robert Donet, $600

TV20 will have election results for the Dixie County race and all other in North Central Florida on-air and online Tuesday night.

