Alachua County public school officials offering free vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county public school officials are preparing for the flu season by offering free vaccines.

Alachua County Public School students can once again receive a “flu mist,” which is a free nasal spray vaccine for the flu at school during the school day. This vaccine method has been used for 20 years.

Children are considered very effective ‘super spreaders’ of the flu, so immunizing them is recognized as an important method for preventing illnesses, hospitalizations, and even deaths related to flu in the entire community.

