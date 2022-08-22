Atlanta police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody

Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. At least one...
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. At least one person has died, an official said.(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police said on social media Monday that a suspect is in custody after shootings in Midtown Atlanta that killed one person and injured two others.

Police earlier identified a woman as a possible suspect on Facebook. No further information about the person in custody has been announced.

The post stated officers responded to a person shot call around 1:45 p.m. ET and located two apparent gunshot victims. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers received another call of a person shot nearby and found another apparent gunshot victim there, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment.

