Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car. The body has not been positively identified.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - The search team for a missing California teenager recovered a body and a car in a lake near where the teen was last seen.

The car is a silver Honda CR-V, the same type of vehicle 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen driving two weeks ago.

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified.

The veteran Adventures with a Purpose dive team made the discovery Sunday in the Prosser Lake Reservoir in Truckee, California. The area had previously been searched, but the dive team used sonar, which led to the discovery.

Law enforcement officers blocked off access to the recovery area in the Prosser Family Campground.

Rodni was last seen at a party with hundreds of other teens in the same area on Aug. 6. Investigators say the teen seemed to have disappeared without a trace at the time.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing the morning after she didn’t come home from a party. (KCRA, Placer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Terrell Bradley was mauled after fleeing a traffic stop on July 10th
Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

Latest News

Two Dixie County Dems duking it out for District 2 BOCC nomination
Two Dixie County Dems duking it out for District 2 BOCC nomination
Bronson officials issue boil water notice
Bronson officials issue boil water notice
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe
Boil water
Bronson officials issue boil water notice