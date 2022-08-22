Bronson officials issue boil water notice

Bronson officials issue boil water notice
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bronson city officials say residents using city water should boil it for the next few days.

Officials say lightning struck the generator at the water tower causing water to drain.

The State Department of Environmental Protection will test the water quality because residents also experienced low water pressure this morning.

The earliest the notice may be lifted is Wednesday.

