Coalition of community groups call for lower GRU prices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community groups are rallying against rising Gainesville Regional Utilities prices this summer.

Community Leaders United says they will hold a press conference on Thursday evening outside of GRU’s downtown Gainesville building.

They are calling on the public utility to lower rates. Thousands of people have joined the call by signing a petition.

RELATED: Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance

They say GRU ranks second highest in the state for electric bills.

The following groups all joined in the call for lower rates: Alachua County Labor Coalition, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Dream Defenders, Indivisible Gainesville, Planned Parenthood of South East and North Florida, UF Graduate Assistants United, United Faculty of Florida, Florida Forward Coalition, and Young Democratic Socialists of America.

RELATED: ‘People are really struggling’: Residents expressed their frustration in a meeting with GRU

Utility bills have skyrocketed this summer. GRU officials blame the price hikes on “dramatic increases in fuel prices and high usage related to extreme heat.”

GRU has temporarily waived late fees to help lessen the burden of higher utility bills through September. They also returned deposits to customers as a credit on their accounts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.