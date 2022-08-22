Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill

A small interest rate increase could cost you hundreds of dollars
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average American has $5,000 in credit card debt according to TransUnion, and with rising interest rates that amount could grow.

In 2022, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times and with each increase, the variable rate on your credit card goes up within the next few months.

If you pay your credit card debt in full each month and avoid interest, you don’t have to worry about the increases. But for the millions of Americans who carry credit card debt, the new rate can lead to hundreds of dollars over the years.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate, said the national average rate for credit cards before the rate hikes was 17.5%.  .

“So if you were only making minimum payments towards $5,000 in debt at 17.5%, you would have been in debt for more than 15 years and spent about $6,000 in interest,” Rossman explained. He continued to say a .75% increase would add about $300 in interest to the original $5,000 debt.

Rossman urged consumers to pay down this debt as soon as possible and offered a few suggestions:

  • Transfer balance to a 0% card
  • Pick up a side job
  • Sell items you no longer need
  • Cut your regular expenses, especially monthly charges and fees
  • Consider debt consolidation

In addition, Rossman suggested contacting a reputable nonprofit credit counselor like the National Foundation for Credit Counseling for advice on how to handle your debt.

The Federal Trade Commission offers free advice on how to choose a credit counselor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Terrell Bradley was mauled after fleeing a traffic stop on July 10th
Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

Latest News

School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God...
Public schools in Texas now required to display donated ‘In God We Trust’ posters
A man on death row married a woman with whom he shares faith.
Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love
As students return to school, experts are urging parents to get routine vaccinations for their...
Routine children's vaccinations urged amid decline
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death