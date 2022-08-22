Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses for athletes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Athletes are pushed to extreme levels and it’s hard to slow down.

Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness learn some yoga poses to help your game.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercises to Ensure Happy and Healthy Feet

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Terrell Bradley was mauled after fleeing a traffic stop on July 10th
Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

Latest News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses for athletes
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses for athletes
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights a North Central Florida dance organization
Ocala CEP highlights a North Central Florida dance organization
Ocala CEP highlights a North Central Florida dance organization
Ocala CEP highlights a North Central Florida dance organization