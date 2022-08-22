Gator gymnasts Wong, Dicello take home honors at U.S. Championships

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gymnasts Leanne Wong and incoming freshman Kayla Dicello earned national honors at the conclusion of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday.

Wong, who only competed in the uneven bars and beam after tweaking her ankle during Friday’s first round of competition, claimed a share of the uneven bars title with Shilese Jones by earning a total score of 28.45 on the apparatus through two days of action. This is Wong’s first U.S. Senior National event title.

As for Dicello, her fourth-place finish in the all-around earned her a berth on the U.S. Senior National Team - her third consecutive honor. The Maryland native also grabbed bronze honors on the beam with a two-day total of 27.35.

