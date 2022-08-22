“If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him’: Mayor contributes to an active investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him.”

On the night of August 13, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn participated in a ride-a-long with Ocala police officers.

Around 10:30 pm that night, K9 Officer Roberson and Guinn responded to a call where gunshots were heard, near the 2800 block of northeast 24th place.

“The officers got there and did an investigation trying to ascertain,” said police Chief Mike Balken.

Officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle with three teens, who were let go.

“The next morning, I got up, had my coffee, and thought, you know I’m going to get back out there and look for that gun,” stated Mayor Guinn.

Guinn went back to the area where they responded.

He then noticed the two juvenile suspects from the previous traffic stop who were wearing latex gloves and searching the area.

He said he immediately called law enforcement.

The teens were searching through bushes for what they claimed were “missing keys”. The teens did not wait around after police were called, and left the scene.

“We’ve seen enough of those, we’ve been trying to combat that left and right,” shared Balken. “So, having him out there as an extra set of eyes and ears, it clearly works.”

With a metal detector, police then found a gun, and are now investigating if it may have been connected with the shooting.

“It felt really good to be able to do that, and working with our police officers, and actually made it happen,” shared Mayor Guinn.

Officers said the gun was not stolen but they will find out if it is connected to any shootings in North Central Florida.

