Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop.

State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.

Troopers say he stopped suddenly, “brake checking” the patrol car. The pursuing trooper swerved around William’s vehicle. Williams then crashed into the side of the patrol car and drove off.

The Starke Police Department and the Bradford Sheriff’s Office teamed up to find Williams.

He was spotted running in the woods behind Pine Forest Apartments. Authorities set up a perimeter and a K-9 Unit was called in to track Williams. He was found under dense brush in the woods.

Williams was booked into the Bradford County Jail on charges of assault and resisting an officer. No bond is set.

