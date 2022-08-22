Meet the Dancers of ‘Dance Alive’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are 2 chances to meet and mingle with professional dancers in North Central Florida: in Ocala and Gainesville.

In Gainesville, the dancers are going to be at The Cade.

Skinner says that for the audience, they are going to feel as if they’re right on top of the dancers. For the show happening on September 9th, there will be 3 new dancers coming in, which will be exciting for all since they don’t know what to expect.

Skinner promises gorgeous dancing, an auction of items, food, and an overall great time.

The Reilly in Ocala, where the other show is happening, has just undergone renovations. The venue has entirely new sections, lobby, and black box.

The atmosphere will be family-friendly and there will be a meet-and-greet afterward, called Meet the Dancers.

Tickets for both the Gainesville and Ocala shows can be purchased HERE.

