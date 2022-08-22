New charges filed against Ocala man accused of molesting a child

Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38, Marion County Jail booking photo
Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38, Marion County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges are filed against an accused child predator after Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives found evidence he was producing child pornography.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies charged Rogelio Argote Munoz with 25 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, two counts of Manufacturing Child Pornography, and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

RELATED: Ocala man arrested for molesting child under the age of 12

Munoz was arrested on Aug. 15 after investigators say he molested and attempted to commit sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. He is accused of luring the child into his bedroom by promising to let the child feed baby chickens.

The next day, investigators searched his home at 7865 W. Highway 40, Lot 66, in Ocala. They collected electronic devices that belonged to Munoz.

A forensic extraction of the devices revealed more than 100 files of child pornography. Detectives say two of the files were created by Munoz.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of luring a young child into his bedroom and molesting him.

They also determined Munoz was a part of message groups where he shared child porn with others.

He is being held on a $215,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

