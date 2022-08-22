Postal worker attacked by five dogs in Putnam County

Dog Attack (gfx)
Dog Attack (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A postal carrier is in critical condition after she was attacked by dogs when her vehicle broke down in Putnam County.

Sheriff’s deputies say the 61-year-old woman’s postal carrier vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area on Sunday. Five dogs near a home on Walker Drive attacked the woman.

Witnesses say neighbors rushed to help and attempted to pull the dogs off the woman. One neighbor shot a rifle in the ground to scare the animals.

When deputies arrived, the woman was on the ground bleeding, and the dogs were in a fence.

Deputies applied tourniquets until rescue units arrived. The woman was taken to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital by ambulance and then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville in critical condition.

The five dogs were taken by animal control. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

