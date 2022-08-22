Russell Report: College Football Returns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Finally...Finally...The long hot summer is coming to a close and that means the start of the college football season. It begins this weekend with week zero and unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great games, even good games. But who cares? We can start talking college football. And there will be a definite Gator flavor to broadcasts of games as Urban Meyer is back on the big noon Fox pregame show, Dan Mullen and Chris Doering will be doing studio work for ESPN and the SEC Network!

The SEC is loaded again and again, Alabama is a big favorite to win the league with Georgia right behind. But what about after that? That’s where it gets interesting. Most people agree new Gator Coach Billy Napier has a bit of rebuilding to do at Florida and many wonder exactly where Florida sits in the SEC pecking order. The good news is we’ll get to start to figure that out right away, as Florida opens SEC play at home with Kentucky and then goes to Tennessee. The middle of the league is so bunched right now; it will be fun and interesting to see where teams located there end up. Arkansas is better, Ole Miss is better, teams that used to be pushovers. And with Florida down a peg or two, it will have to fight and scratch to get back to the top of the pecking order and that’s not as easy to do because of the improvement of other teams in the league that negates easy league wins.

As a new season starts, fans will have to get used to the changes in the sport, with name, image, and likeness being one of the new things coaches, administrators, and players are dealing with. Frankly, because there were no initial guidelines concerning NIL, it’s become the wild, wild west in some places. The NCAA says it will actively investigate potential abuses of nil transactions, but it also sent a letter out to its member institutions asking for their help in policing potential abuses. Maybe I’m naive, but do you think schools that are reaping the benefits of huge NIL deals and collectives are going to self-report? Remember, the NCAA has issued guidelines but there really aren’t any hard and fast rules when it comes to NIL.

But for now, who cares about that? We’ve got Vanderbilt playing Hawaii this weekend, we’ve got Florida State in action, we’ve got Nebraska playing Northwestern, and we’ve got Wyoming facing Illinois. In short, we’ve got college football again, and after an offseason of conference re-alignment, transfer issues, coaching hires and fires, and new multi-billion dollar television deals, isn’t great to just to watch and talk about college football on the field again? You bet it is! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

