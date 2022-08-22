Suspect fleeing deputies rescued from Santa Fe River

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was rescued from the Santa Fe River after trying to swim across to escape Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies say Lance Miller trespassed on the property of a home near the Santa Fe River. When deputies arrived, Miller ran.

Miller tried to swim across the river into the neighboring county to escape deputies, however, he struggled to swim across the river.

A nearby boater helped deputies grab Miller from the water.

After his arrest, deputies discovered Miller had an active warrant for failure to appear in court.

