The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re covering county judge, county commission, school board, and city races too.

We’ll cover Gubernatorial, Senate, and state lawmaker races as well.

Lake City firefighters are hosting a topping-off celebration for their new station number two.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the station on NW Hall of Fame Dr in Lake City.

University of Florida students start classes on Wednesday in Gainesville.

Expect traffic delays on your morning and evening commutes.

High Springs leaders are inviting the public to their sign unveiling on Friday morning.

The new High Springs gateway sign will be on display in front of the High Springs Animal Hospital.

