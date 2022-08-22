Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

Keith Walker, 45, arrested by Williston Police Department officers
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He has been employed by Sky Chiefs Aviation in Williston since 2019 and has been a flight instructor since 2020.

Walker is already a registered sex offender. In 2005, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15.

Keith Walker, 45, Levy County Jail booking photo
Investigators say there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Confessore at (352) 528-4991.

