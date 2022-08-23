Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects.

The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities.

Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies.

Meanwhile, Fort White is set to receive nearly $1 million to improve sidewalks outside of a school.

