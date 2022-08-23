Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects.
The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities.
Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies.
Meanwhile, Fort White is set to receive nearly $1 million to improve sidewalks outside of a school.
