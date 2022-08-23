Countdown To Kickoff: Trenton Tigers

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Class 1A football is a small world, and Trenton’s glory years in the mid-2010′s left an impression on Cameron Porch.

“I was at Bronson at that that time, so I was unfortunately an opponent in those years,” said Porch. “I know what Trenton is capable of and looking forward to trying to get back to that.”

Porch is now the leader of the Tigers and takes over a team that went 4-6 last year and graduated its top three rushers, plus quarterback Tyler Perry. To Porch, the status quo will no longer cut it in this Region 4 program.

“It’ll take some time,” said Porch. “Trenton has been all about old-school ball, which there’s nothing wrong with but we are going to change things up.”

Returning members of the Tigers say they have warmed to the new coach’s philosophy.

“We responded good, we all worked hard in morning workouts and stuff and we just worked to get better every day,” said junior running back / linebacker Tavin Brown.

The Tigers are a junior-heavy roster, and they’ll need to overcome inexperience by appreciating the responsibilities of each position.

“I like playing running back because, it’s not all the attention, but you can get attention and bring a lot of exposure,” said Brown. “And at linebacker, you’re Just the commander of the field and you get to take control of the game.”

Trenton opens with a rivalry matchup against Bell on Friday, a school just 10 miles down the road. And for the Tigers, familiarity certainly breeds contempt.

“It’s aggressive from a football standpoint, we’re at each other,” said junior running back / linebacker Nick Dicpetris. “The rivalry has been years, like generations, so it’s always been like, it’s always out there.”

“I like it, you get to see people you’ve never seen before who come out of their house or away from their work to see their community, their Tigers,” said offensive / defensive lineman Burt Corbin.

And if the Tigers can get off to a good start, year one under Porch could have them knocking on the front door of the playoffs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.