Ex-Twitter executive alleges reckless cybersecurity policies

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former employee is accusing Twitter of having major security issues and being mismanaged.

The claims come from whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

In a disclosure he sent to Congress and other agencies last month, Zatko said many Twitter staffers have access to sensitive information and central controls without proper oversight.

Zatko also said some of the higher-ups at Twitter have been trying to hide some of the company’s vulnerabilities.

According to the disclosure obtained by CNN, Twitter also allegedly does not properly delete user data after accounts are canceled.

Zatko was the company’s head of security before being let go earlier this year for poor performance.

Twitter also released a statement saying privacy and security are among its prime priorities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

A man wanted for a stolen vehicle is in custody in Gainesville after crashing into several...
FHP stolen box truck chase ends in crash in Gainesville, patrol vehicles damaged
People at a Colorado office park want a nearby prairie dog colony removed. They differ on how...
Vet says she wants to save prairie dog colony from extermination
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce
North Central Florida Election 2022 on WCJB TV20 ABC
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage