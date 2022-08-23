FHP stolen box truck chase ends in crash in Gainesville, patrol vehicles damaged

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

The suspect was spotted by FHP driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-75 a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver exited onto Archer Road and proceeded to lead troopers and Alachua County deputies through Butler Plaza, Piccadilly Apartments, and on Southwest 34th Street.

He bailed out of the vehicle and was arrested. He hit several ASO deputy cars, one FHP car, and a few cars belonging to citizens in the process.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

We will update you when we have more information.

