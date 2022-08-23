Gainesville woman is dead and three others are in serious condition after a crash in Clay County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Clay County.

The crash happened on Monday between US Highway 301 and County Road 218.

A driver from Gainesville was headed north on 301 when he veered left crossing the median.

A driver from Chiefland was heading south and had the front of his car struck.

TRENDING: Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station

Both cars rotated and came to a final stop on the right shoulder.

The Gainesville man’s passenger died.

The Chiefland driver and passenger as well as the Gainesville driver are in serious condition.

