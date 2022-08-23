NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: 105 of 105 precincts reporting in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m.

TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.

9:35 p.m. 105 of 105 precincts reporting in Marion County

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office has finished reporting all the votes for the 105 precincts in the county. For School Board District 2 Lori Conrad won with 73 percent of the vote. In School Board District 3, Eric Cummings won with 60 percent of vote. Sarah James won the District 5 race with 65 percent of the vote.

For Marion County Commission District 4, Carl Zalak received 38 percent of the vote winning the republican nomination.

9:10 p.m. Dixie and Gilchrist County results are in

All precincts are reporting in Dixie County. In the Commission District 2 Democratic Primary Jaffry “Big Jeff” Crawl won the race with 59 percent of the vote. In the Commission District 2 Republican Primary Daniel Wood won with 67 percent of the vote.

All precincts are also reporting in Gilchrist County, for the County Commission District 4 Republican Primary race Tommy Langford won with 37 percent of the vote. In the School Board races, Michelle Walker-Crawford won the District 3 race with 57 percent of the vote, and incumbent Deen Lancaster won the District 5 race with 74 percent of the vote.

8:31 p.m. Upset in Union County

All precincts are reporting in Union County. In the County Commission District 4 race, Mac Johnson won the Republican Primary with 38 percent of the vote, defeating the incumbent Lacey Cannon. For County Commission District 2, Channing Dobbs won the race with 82 percent of the vote.

8:19 p.m. Levy County election results are in

All 13 Levy County precincts are reporting. For Levy County Commission District 3, Desiree Mills (R) received 61 percent of the vote. In District 4, Tim Hodge (R) won the race with 46 percent of the vote.

For the Levy County School Board District 5 race, Devin Whitehurst won the race with 74 percent of the race.

8:05 p.m. Crist wins DEM nomination for Governor

The Associated Press has called the Democratic Gubernatorial race in favor of former Rep. Charlie Crist. He will run against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

7:49 p.m. Danielle Hawk claims victory in CD#3

At an election party, Danielle Hawk claims victory in the Democratic Congressional Primary District 3. She will run against Rep. Kat Cammack in the November election.

7:45 p.m. Rep. Cammack wins primary

The Associated Press has called the Republican Congressional Primary District 3 for Incumbent Rep. Kat Cammack. She was challenged by Justin Waters. Her other opponent dropped out of the race the day before the election.

7:37 p.m. All Bradford County Precincts reporting

All precincts for Bradford County and the City of Starke are reporting.

In the Bradford County Commission District 2 race Kenny Thompson has won the race with 58 percent of the vote. In the District 4 race, no candidate received a majority of the votes. Danny Riddick received 41 percent of the votes, which in Bradford County, makes him the winner.

For Bradford County School Board District 5 Lynn Melvin got 64 percent of the vote.

In Starke City Commission District 1, Danny Nugent got 63 percent of the vote. In District 5, Andy Redding got 58 percent of the vote.

7:17 p.m. Voters in Alachua County will get a ballot

An official with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office says voters who stay in line will be able to vote after at least three precincts ran out of Republican Ballots.

7:00 p.m. Polls close across NCFL

All polling locations in North Central Florida are closed and workers will begin reporting results throughout the night. State results will start coming in after 8 p.m. ET because the polls in the panhandle do not close until 7 p.m. CT.

Out at Precinct 37 covering the Gainesville Mayoral race with @Chris_Pinson_! Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/UqRhsacoRK — Kristin Chase (@kristinchasetv) August 23, 2022

6:50 p.m. Additional Alachua County precincts run out of Republican ballots

Newberry Major Jordan Marlowe has confirmed Precinct 4 of Alachua County at Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center ran out of GOP ballots.

The poll workers at Precinct 64 at Forest Grove Baptist Church confirmed they ran out of Republican ballots, however, they now have ballots.

6:06 p.m. Alachua County precinct runs out of Republican ballots

A viewer called TV20 to report they were unable to vote because Precinct 20 at the High Springs Civics Center ran out of Republican ballots. A poll worker we spoke to confirmed they ran out of ballots and would be receiving more.

Voters in High Springs are telling TV 20 that Precinct 20, High Springs Civic Center, has run out of Republican ballots. We have reached out to the supervisor of elections office on this, but have not heard back yet. @WCJB20 — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) August 23, 2022

2:00 p.m. Candidate drops out, early voting numbers are in

One of the three candidates running in the Republican primary for Congressional District 3, Manuel P. Asensio, dropped out the day before the election. He was running against incumbent Rep. Kat Cammack and Justin Waters.

In Marion County, there was a short delay in opening a precinct, however, it was opened at about 7:10 p.m. The supervisor of the election’s office is reporting 9,190 people voted during the early voting period. So far, nearly 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots were submitted. The county has 266,967 active eligible voters.

In Alachua County, elections office officials say some people have shown up to the wrong precinct because of changes to the precincts this election. 10,925 people voted early. More than 19,000 people have voted by mail so far. The county has 179,203 active eligible voters.

Many county election officials have reported low voter turnout at this point in the day.

Bradford County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 1,021 people voted early, and nearly 2,000 people voted by mail. 10,484 people are active eligible voters in the county.

Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 2,963 people voted early, and more than 3,000 people voted by mail. 37,891 people are active eligible voters in the county.

Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 517 people voted early, and more than 1,000 people voted by mail. 10,484 people are active eligible voters in the county.

HAPPY #PrimaryDay NCFL!

I’ll be covering races for two county commission seats in Gilchrist and Dixie County. Tune in to @WCJB20 on air and online for Election Day coverage and results when polls close. pic.twitter.com/K2IEksXHZp — Camron Lunn (@CamronLunn) August 23, 2022

Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 698 people voted early, and more than 1,000 people voted by mail. 11,951 people are active eligible voters in the county.

Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 1,350 people voted early, and more than 3,000 people voted by mail. 30,381 people are active eligible voters in the county.

Union County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 621 people voted early, and more than 300 people voted by mail. 7,499 people are active eligible voters in the county.

Election Night Coverage

Tuesday, the station is covering the top races on air, online, and on our streaming platforms. The latest results will be published in real-time on the elections tab of our website.

Live election updates will air on TV20 during the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, as well as, two quick election night updates at 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The election night updates will continue with bonus content on the TV20 Livestream. The stream can be watched online, or on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and the WCJB News app.

