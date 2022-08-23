NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua County precincts runs out of GOP ballots
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m.
TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
6:50 p.m. Additional Alachua County precincts run out of Republican ballots
Newberry Major Jordan Marlowe has confirmed Precinct 4 of Alachua County at Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center ran out of GOP ballots.
The poll workers at Precinct 64 at Forest Grove Baptist Church confirmed they ran out of Republican ballots, however, they now have ballots.
6:06 p.m. Alachua County precinct runs out of Republican ballots
A viewer called TV20 to report they were unable to vote because Precinct 20 at the High Springs Civics Center ran out of Republican ballots. A poll worker we spoke to confirmed they ran out of ballots and would be receiving more.
2:00 p.m. Candidate drops out, early voting numbers are in
One of the three candidates running in the Republican primary for Congressional District 3, Manuel P. Asensio, dropped out the day before the election. He was running against incumbent Rep. Kat Cammack and Justin Waters.
In Marion County, there was a short delay in opening a precinct, however, it was opened at about 7:10 p.m. The supervisor of the election’s office is reporting 9,190 people voted during the early voting period. So far, nearly 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots were submitted. The county has 266,967 active eligible voters.
In Alachua County, elections office officials say some people have shown up to the wrong precinct because of changes to the precincts this election. 10,925 people voted early. More than 19,000 people have voted by mail so far. The county has 179,203 active eligible voters.
Many county election officials have reported low voter turnout at this point in the day.
Bradford County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 1,021 people voted early, and nearly 2,000 people voted by mail. 10,484 people are active eligible voters in the county.
Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 2,963 people voted early, and more than 3,000 people voted by mail. 37,891 people are active eligible voters in the county.
Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 517 people voted early, and more than 1,000 people voted by mail. 10,484 people are active eligible voters in the county.
Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 698 people voted early, and more than 1,000 people voted by mail. 11,951 people are active eligible voters in the county.
Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 1,350 people voted early, and more than 3,000 people voted by mail. 30,381 people are active eligible voters in the county.
Union County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 621 people voted early, and more than 300 people voted by mail. 7,499 people are active eligible voters in the county.
