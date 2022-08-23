NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m.

TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.

Election Night Coverage

Tuesday, the station is covering the top races on air, online, and on our streaming platforms. The latest results will be published in real-time on the elections tab of our website.

Live election updates will air on TV20 during the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, as well as, two quick election night updates at 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The election night updates will continue with bonus content on the TV20 Livestream. The stream can be watched online, or on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and the WCJB News app.

Election Previews

Gainesville:

Alachua County:

Lake City:

Gilchrist County:

Dixie County:

Marion County:

State:

U.S.

