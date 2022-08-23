NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m.
TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
Election Night Coverage
Tuesday, the station is covering the top races on air, online, and on our streaming platforms. The latest results will be published in real-time on the elections tab of our website.
Live election updates will air on TV20 during the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, as well as, two quick election night updates at 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
The election night updates will continue with bonus content on the TV20 Livestream. The stream can be watched online, or on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and the WCJB News app.
Election Previews
Gainesville:
- Gainesville mayoral candidate Harvey Ward says action over words reflects his campaign in one-on-one interview
- Gainesville mayoral candidate David Arreola addresses high GRU rates, affordable housing in one-on-one interview
- Gainesville mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski talks about ‘GRU piggybank’ in one-on-one interview
- Gainesville mayoral candidate Gary Gordon says community activism is key in one-on-one interview
- Gainesville mayoral candidate July Thomas calls for culture shift within city hall in one-on-one interview
- Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat
- Four candidates, one seat: Gainesville District 2 Commission seat open for first time in five years
- Gainesville District 4 seat open for the first time in six years
Alachua County:
- NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 1
- NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
- NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 3
- NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5
Lake City:
- Lake City District 10: Three candidates are competing for one city council seat
- Lake City District 14: Two candidates are going head-to-head for city council seat
Gilchrist County:
Dixie County:
- Two Dixie County Dems duking it out for District 2 BOCC nomination
- Two GOP candidates eyeing Dixie County Commission District Two Seat
Marion County:
- Marion County Commission district 4 race features three republican candidates
- Two candidates face off for the Marion County School Board District two seat
State:
- Republican candidates for State House, District 22 speak on turnpike extension project ahead of election
- Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried make final pitches to voters prior to Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election
U.S.
- North Central Florida Congresswoman, Kat Cammack, reacted to the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.