Ocala Police are on the lookout for three women that stole money from people at multiple department stores

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for help finding a group of organized thieves.

On Tuesday, August 9, officers say three women went into the Ross Department Store on SW College Rd.

They worked together to distract someone and then stole their wallet.

Police say the wallet had about $2,500 in cash.

Police say the wallet had about $2,500 in cash.

That same day, the women went into the Marshall’s Department Store and distracted 2 other victims, stealing about $90 in cash.

