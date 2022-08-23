Ocala Police are on the lookout for three women that stole money from people at multiple department stores

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for help finding a group of organized thieves.

On Tuesday, August 9, officers say three women went into the Ross Department Store on SW College Rd.

They worked together to distract someone and then stole their wallet.

Police say the wallet had about $2,500 in cash.

That same day, the women went into the Marshall’s Department Store and distracted 2 other victims, stealing about $90 in cash.

