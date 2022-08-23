Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station

Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint.

Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station.

Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled the scene afterward.

Officers located Monts and took him into custody and arrested him.

He is charged with armed robbery.

