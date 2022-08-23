Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Police say a 17-year-old was shot and killed by his twin brother in Georgia. (Source: WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A teenager in Georgia is dead after police say his twin brother shot him.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 3 a.m. on Monday regarding a shooting.

WGCL reports two 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom inside the home when it went off and hit one of the teens in the face.

Police identified the 17-year-old who was shot as Dimitri Hayes. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the surviving twin, Xavier Hayes, is currently at the DeKalb County Jail facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

DeKalb County police did not immediately say if the boys’ parents would face any charges in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

