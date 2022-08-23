Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A 61-year-old postal carrier died overnight in the hospital after she was mauled by five dogs while delivering the mail. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the death on Tuesday. They say they are actively investigating the incident.

“Officers should’ve taken those dogs and removed them after the first call,” said Bonnie Mccomiskey, neighbor.

The postal carrier was completing her route off a dirt road in the Interlachen Lake Estates area when the attack happened.

“Just after about 12:50 yesterday afternoon the sheriff’s office received the first 911 call about this dog attack, and of course, we immediately dispatched deputy sheriff’s,” said Col. Joseph Wells, Chief Deputy of Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire and rescue teams, as well as Putnam County Animal Control workers responded. The dogs are now in custody at a county shelter.

Neighbors say they know who owns the dogs, but nothing is confirmed.

Putnam County dog attack leaves postal worker fighting for her life (wcjb)

“My daughter was going down the road in her brand new 2020 vehicle with her son. The dogs come out attacking her car, tore it up,” said Mccomiskey. “So I called the sheriff’s department, they knew there are some aggressive dogs out there, they sent somebody out, dogs still remain there.”

One of her other daughters said she had a scare about a year ago.

“I don’t really mind animals, but he was coming closer, barking, growling, and running after us,” said Chelsea Mccomiskey. “If it wasn’t for me and my sister that we ran into the woods, we would’ve gotten torn up.”

Sheriff’s officials said they are conducting an investigation.

“Could this be a crime? The answer is yes,” said Wells. “We are investigating that angle and working closely with the state attorney’s office to see if there’s any overt negligence on the part of the owner.”

Sheriff’s deputies ask that dog owners make sure their animals are kept in a secured area.

