Republican congressional candidate drops out before the election

Each candidate spoke on border security issues.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the three candidates running in the Republican primary for a North Central Florida congressional district dropped out the day before election day.

Manuel P. Asensio has dropped out of the primary race for Congressional District 3.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, Asensio notified the Department of State of his intention to withdraw on Monday.

In a letter to the Department of State, Asensio claims his opponents Rep. Kat Cammack and Justin Waters “sabotaged” his campaign by trying to keep him off the ballot.

