A tour of UF’s new training facility

Florida athletes now have an efficient, luxurious training center
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you choose a college, it’s not a four-year decision, it’s a lifetime decision. Student athletes at the University of Florida now have a training facility to last a lifetime.

TV20 participated in a media tour of the brand new $85 million James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center on Monday.

Upon entry, you are greeted by the Jeremy Foley Hall of Champions that documents national and conference titles. The building features a massive workout area and locker room, dining rooms, therapy pools, an outdoor pool, basketball courts, even a barber shop.

It is a goose-bump inducing facility, but it also has a purpose.

Of utmost importance to Florida head coach Billy Napier, it’s adjacent to the Gators’ practice field, rather than across a parking lot.

“We’re very thankful for the support,” said Napier prior to the building’s opening. “We have unbelievable fans and alumni group we have, obviously a lot of time, effort, and energy, and certainly the investment that a lot of our supporters have made into really improving our facility. Time is of the essence and I think the new facility is going to create more efficiency for everyone involved.”

Student athletes in all UF sports can begin eating in the dining room on Wednesday morning.

