UF tennis player Ben Shelton to turn pro

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning an NCAA individual title and enjoying some success in ATP Challenger Tour events this summer, University of Florida tennis player and Buchholz High School graduate Ben Shelton says he’s forgoing his final two years of eligibility and turning pro.

Shelton, the son of Gator head coach Bryan Shelton, will be playing in the U.S. Open starting next week. Based on his performance this summer, he has a chance to make an impact. Shelton has already turned some heads on the pro scene, knocking off ranked players Lorenzo Sonego (No. 56) and Casper Ruud (No. 5) in pro-level events and going 14-5 since the end of the NCAA season in May.

In addition to claiming the NCAA individual crown as a sophomore, Shelton helped UF to the team title in 2021 as a freshman, winning the clinching point for the Gators along the way. His sophomore season included a team-high 37 wins and the honor of becoming the youngest Gator to earn SEC Player of the Year honors.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.