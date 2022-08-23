UF tennis player Ben Shelton to turn pro

Gator has bene impressive in Challenger Tour events since earning NCAA title
Ben Shelton, of the United States, plays during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament...
Ben Shelton, of the United States, plays during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning an NCAA individual title and enjoying some success in ATP Challenger Tour events this summer, University of Florida tennis player and Buchholz High School graduate Ben Shelton says he’s forgoing his final two years of eligibility and turning pro.

Shelton, the son of Gator head coach Bryan Shelton, will be playing in the U.S. Open starting next week. Based on his performance this summer, he has a chance to make an impact. Shelton has already turned some heads on the pro scene, knocking off ranked players Lorenzo Sonego (No. 56) and Casper Ruud (No. 5) in pro-level events and going 14-5 since the end of the NCAA season in May.

In addition to claiming the NCAA individual crown as a sophomore, Shelton helped UF to the team title in 2021 as a freshman, winning the clinching point for the Gators along the way. His sophomore season included a team-high 37 wins and the honor of becoming the youngest Gator to earn SEC Player of the Year honors.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Heavener Training Facility, Monday
A tour of UF’s new training facility
1A Region 4 school opens vs. Bell on Friday
Countdown To Kickoff: Trenton Tigers
Kayla DiCello, of the U.S., competes on the balance beam in the women's all-around finals in...
Gator gymnasts Wong, Dicello take home honors at U.S. Championships
The Dixie County football team takes a knee as a team before their game with Riverside Christian.
Countdown To Kickoff: Dixie County Bears