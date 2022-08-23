US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined up soldiers as he arrives for...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined up soldiers as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday.(Source: Ukraines Presidency/CNN)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said.

U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two, they said.

The total of the aid package — which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — could change overnight, but not likely by much. Several officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid before its public release.

Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is largely aimed at helping Ukraine secure its medium- to long-term defense posture, according to officials familiar with the matter. Earlier shipments, most of them done under Presidential Drawdown Authority, have focused on Ukraine’s more immediate needs for weapons and ammunition and involved materiel that the Pentagon already has in stock that can be shipped in short order.

In addition to providing longer-term assistance that Ukraine can use for potential future defense needs, the new package is intended to reassure Ukrainian officials that the United States intends to keep up its support, regardless of the day-to-day back and forth of the conflict, the officials said.

A Russian soldier speaks out against the war in Ukraine after fleeing his country. (CNN/Russian Defense Ministry/afp/Courtesy of Pavel Filatyev)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
FILE - Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
Alarming new data suggests cases of advanced-stage cervical cancer are rising.
Advanced-stage cervical cancer is on the rise