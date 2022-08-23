WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.

TRENDING: NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage

Baker refused to stop for troopers and started driving north in the southbound lanes on I-75.

The driver exited onto Archer Road and proceeded to lead troopers and Alachua County deputies through Butler Plaza, Piccadilly Apartments, and on Southwest 34th Street.

TRENDING: Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

He bailed out of the vehicle and was arrested. He hit several ASO deputy cars, one FHP car, and a few cars belonging to citizens in the process.

Baker was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Countdown To Kickoff: Bronson Eagles
Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized
Vehicle case video
WATCH: Box truck thief crashes into patrol vehicles
Postal worker attacked in Interlachen Lakes Estates
FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized