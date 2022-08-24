Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up.

Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license.

The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.

It runs from Saturday, August 27th to Sunday, August 28th at the county’s emergency operations center in Gainesville.

