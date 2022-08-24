Chevella Young and Ricky Jernigan are set to fill city council seats in Lake City

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - District 10 candidate, Chevella Young spent the day at Richardson Community Center.  

Young is set to replace Eugene Jefferson, who did not run in the race.

She then celebrated her victory at Darby Pavilion in Lake City and said she’s already thinking about the agenda items she wants to tackle.

“We all thank god that we’re here today. And we’re just gonna finish it out. We’re gonna celebrate here,” stated Young.

Young celebrated her victory along with her supporters and said she will fight to improve law enforcement to resident relationships.

District 14 candidate, Ricky Jernigan showed his support in the primary elections at the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections.  

He said he is feeling positive about seeking the seat which has been up for grabs for more than a year.

“Yay! Go, Ricky Jernigan. I’m gonna tackle the forum,” said Jernigan. “We gotta get some stability there.” J

ernigan celebrated his victory at Future Fitness in Lake City.

He said he’s ready to get his feet wet as the new city council member.

