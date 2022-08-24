Countdown To Kickoff: Bronson Eagles

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -It takes years to build a successful program, but only a small amount of drama can tear things down. That’s the challenge for Bronson this fall. The Eagles had a late change in leadership when Russell Holley resigned following a fight that took place during the team’s spring game. Tim Jones has been thrust into the head coaching role on short notice.

“It kind of made the transition a little rough, so it’s been a struggle but we’re getting there and I think the community is starting to support what we’re doing,” said Jones. “I’m trying to instill a little more discipline than we what had in the past so we don’t have those kind of problems.”

The adversity comes at a time when Bronson has momentum. The Eagles are 12-9 over the last two years and even hosted a playoff game ever for the first time in 2020. But maintaining continuity is a struggle for the 1A Region 4 squad.

“It’s really about getting people to show up, with high schools that’s the hardest part, participation,” said senior linebacker Matthew Miller. But we’re planning on having a really good season.”

“2021 was the first year I’ve not made the playoffs in seven years so it was a weird feeling,” said Jones. “It was close, we were almost there but that’s obviously our goal for this year.”

Jones is relying on seniors, like quarterback Riley Bray, tight end / linebacker Matthew Miller, and two-way star Cole Kidd. After appearing in eight games last season, Bray will have to overcome departures, as players responsible for all but one of the Eagles’ receiving touchdowns graduated.

“I grew up playing football my whole life,” said Bray. “I did take a break in middle school but freshman year I started again. I’ve grown up with all these boys right here and I’m just excited to play together one more time.”

“I feel everybody is excited for this year,” said Kidd. “It’s a new way of doing things, he’s (Jones) a little more disciplined, and that’s what I’m excited for.”

If everything falls into place, perhaps 2022 will serve as a bridge season for a program that’s no longer satisfied with showing up.

