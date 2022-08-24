Crawl and Wood win Dixie Commission District 2 Primary

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County District 2 race has it’s final two faces for the general election this fall.

On the GOP ticket, Daniel Wood dominated Shannon Tompkins receiving with over 66% of the vote.

Jaffry Crawl’s win was a bit closer, he beat Robert Donet with 58% of the vote.

Crawl is one step closer to being the first black commissioner in county history.

“I want to make my community the black community proud that they finally have a representative in dixie county politics,” said Crawl.

Wood plans to stick with the group that got him past the primary.

“We will keep working hard, keep the same hard working crew I have working with me friends and family and going out and beating on doors and moving forward with it,” said Wood.

Both men are running on adding more transparency to county government.

