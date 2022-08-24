Eastman wins Gainesville District 4 seat, remaining two races head to runoff elections

Eastman wins Gainesville District 4 seat, remaining two races head to runoff elections
Eastman wins Gainesville District 4 seat, remaining two races head to runoff elections(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for the Gainesville City Commission race, and of the three races, only one has a definite winner.

 Bryan Eastman won the District 4 seat that Adrian Hayes-Santos is leaving behind.  He ran against Christian Newman for that spot.

“It’s not actually been stressful, I wish it would’ve been over,” said Newman, before the final results were in. “It just shows what a competitive race we had and we had two good choices.”

Eastman won the seat with 53% of the vote.

Four candidates ran for the District 2 seat, Jo Lee Beaty, Ed Book, James Ingle, and Michael Raburn.

That race will now go into a run off between Ed Book and James Ingle, because no candidate won 50% of the vote plus one.

Book received 39.77% of the vote, where Ingle got 27.25%.

Dejeon Cain, Patrick Ingle, and Casey Willits all ran for the District 3 seat.  That race is going into a run off between Willits and Cain.

TV 20 spoke with Willits before the results were in, he said “whether I win tonight when the last couple of precinct come in, or whether we push through November, I intend to be the commissioner in District 3.”

Willits received 48.9% of the vote, where Cain received 35.63%.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

Latest News

Two candidates are heading to a run-off for the Gainesville mayoral seat
Two candidates are heading to a run-off for the Gainesville mayoral seat
Gilchrist County Commission District 4
Langford leads the Gilchrist GOP pack with primary win
CD #3 Primary Winners
Women lead the charge in Congressional District 3 race
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins district 4 primary race, while two new members are...
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins district 4 primary race, while two new members are added to the school board