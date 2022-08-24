Eastman wins Gainesville District 4 seat, remaining two races head to runoff elections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for the Gainesville City Commission race, and of the three races, only one has a definite winner.

Bryan Eastman won the District 4 seat that Adrian Hayes-Santos is leaving behind. He ran against Christian Newman for that spot.

“It’s not actually been stressful, I wish it would’ve been over,” said Newman, before the final results were in. “It just shows what a competitive race we had and we had two good choices.”

Eastman won the seat with 53% of the vote.

Four candidates ran for the District 2 seat, Jo Lee Beaty, Ed Book, James Ingle, and Michael Raburn.

That race will now go into a run off between Ed Book and James Ingle, because no candidate won 50% of the vote plus one.

Book received 39.77% of the vote, where Ingle got 27.25%.

Dejeon Cain, Patrick Ingle, and Casey Willits all ran for the District 3 seat. That race is going into a run off between Willits and Cain.

TV 20 spoke with Willits before the results were in, he said “whether I win tonight when the last couple of precinct come in, or whether we push through November, I intend to be the commissioner in District 3.”

Willits received 48.9% of the vote, where Cain received 35.63%.

