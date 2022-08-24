H.S. Volleyball: GHS sweeps Columbia

Hurricanes cruise on a night of sweeps in NCFL
Canes able to best Tigers
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In Florida, high school volleyball season starts even before football teams can kick off. In Gainesville, the GHS Hurricanes stormed past the Columbia Tigers on Tuesday night, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 in the regular season opener for both teams.

Columbia (Class 5A-District 2) looks to bounce back on Thursday at home versus Madison County, while GHS (Class 6A-District 4) stays home to face Eastside on Thursday.

In other action on Tuesday, defending 4A state champion Santa Fe swept Trinity Catholic, Dixie County took care of Trenton in three sets, Buchholz took down Newberry in three sets, and Oak Hall swept Countryside Christian.

