“I have problems”: Carjacker damages inside of patrol car after high speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed carjacker pulled wires out of the back of a patrol car after a high-speed chase through the streets of Gainesville on Tuesday according to the arrest report.

Brandon Baker, 33, was brought into custody after a dramatic vehicle chase on Tuesday morning. While in the back of the Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s patrol car, Baker began pulling wires up from the floorboard. Those wires were connected to an internal camera, damaging it.

According to the report, Baker said he pulled the wires because he has “problems.”

Around 7:00 a.m., Baker was spotted on I-75 driving a stolen box truck out of Hillsborough County. Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop but Baker refused to stop.

He briefly exited the interstate at County Road 234, reentering the southbound lanes, and headed north. He then cut across the median into the northbound lanes.

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle’s right rear tire. Baker still refused to stop, instead, he exited the interstate on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.

Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver on Archer Road but it failed. Baker entered the Best Buy parking lot and struck a patrol vehicle. He then continued east on Archer Road, striking another patrol vehicle.

He then turned onto Southwest 34th Street. Deputies attempted another PIT maneuver, forcing the truck into the Crunch Fitness parking lot.

Baker jumped out of the vehicle and ran but was almost immediately taken into custody.

Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car (WCJB)

Baker was taken to an emergency room to be medically cleared before being taken to the Alachua County Jail. He is being held on a nearly $3.5 million bond on 16 counts. Those charges include multiple counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, hit and run, grand theft, fleeing, and others.

