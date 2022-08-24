Judge blocks federal guidelines that include abortion services in emergency care

Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is threatened, the Department of Health and Human Services stated in recent guidance.(New Voices / Flickr / MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A judge is granting a preliminary injunction, blocking guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services aimed at abortion rights.

The ruling involves the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.

That law requires some medical providers to give emergency care to pregnant women even if they can’t pay.

The agency’s guidance states emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is threatened.

The federal agency added that medical providers would be protected if those actions violated state law.

U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a federal judge in Texas, said that guidance was an overreach beyond the law’s purpose.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

The top three risk factors are tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol and having a high body...
Almost half of global cancer deaths caused by preventable risks, study says
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
The top three risk factors are tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol or having a high body...
Almost half of global deaths caused by preventable risks, study says
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87