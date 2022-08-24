Lake City police arrest juvenile on firearms charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police connected him to reports of gun violence.

Lake City police officers arrested Jaedyn Washington on a charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

The arrest warrant was signed by a judge after they found probable cause that Washington was connected to reports of gun violence.

LCPD officials say that are working alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in continuing to investigate other gun violence reports.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.