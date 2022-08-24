Langford leads the Gilchrist GOP pack with primary win

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Gilchrist County’s three headed monster of a county commission district four race ended with a winner who has been there before.

Tommy Langford won the GOP ticket with 37% of the vote, beating the second highest vote getter Eddy Scott by just 85 votes.

Langford was surprised with the lower turn out of only 35 percent but thanked his opponents.

“I’d like to thank the people of Gilchrist county for voting for me and putting their trust in me. I would like to thank my opponent for running a good clean race, we were all in this together and I hope we stay that way,” said Langford

Langford will now face write-in candidate Emory Philman in November.

