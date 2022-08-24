Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

Latest News

Gilchrist County Commission District 4
Langford leads the Gilchrist GOP pack with primary win
CD #3 Primary Winners
Women lead the charge in Congressional District 3 race
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins district 4 primary race, while two new members are...
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins district 4 primary race, while two new members are added to the school board
The district four county commission seat will stay the same, but they'll be two new school...
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins district 4 primary race, while two new members are added to the school board
U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis